

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada says freezing rain will fall at times Thursday morning in parts of Caledon, York and Durham regions and Barrie, with much more freezing rain expected this weekend.

Meteorologists say a “fast-moving low pressure system” will bring rain to much of southern Ontario this morning to parts of the GTA, with only rain expected in areas near Lake Ontario.

Moving to this weekend, Environment Canada says “a few rounds of precipitation” are expected in the GTA, with a “significant threat of prolonged freezing rain in some areas.”

The system brings the possibility of a major ice storm to the region this weekend.

Winds are expected to gust to 60 kilometres per hour.

Higher temperatures are expected on Sunday.