Freezing rain could make for a slippery commute for those getting around the GTA this morning.

A number of areas are under a special weather statement warning about freezing rain. They include parts of York Region, Durham, Region, Peel and Halton.

“Scattered showers and drizzle have developed across the area. In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be possible,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

The weather agency noted that temperatures around the GTA are expected to rise above the freezing mark by later in the morning.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for some areas further north, including Berry, Orillia, Muskoka, and Peterborough.

A special weather statement for heavy rainfall was in effect for Toronto, but was lifted early Thursday.

The city is still expected to see showers or drizzle beginning early this morning, with rain changing to snow near midnight. According to Environment Canada the city could get as much as 5 cm of snow overnight.

A high of 5C is expected Thursday, followed by a high of -2 C Friday.

The weekend is expected to be sunny, with a high of -3 C Saturday and zero on Sunday.