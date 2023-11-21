Slippery roads and power outages are possible north of Toronto today as freezing rain makes a “brief” appearance this afternoon, Environment Canada says.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for areas north of the city, including Caledon, Orangeville, and Owen Sound, as well as a few regions west of Toronto, including Guelph.

Ice build-up of between two and four millimetres is possible, especially over higher terrain, the weather advisory noted.

“Although freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited during the afternoon, an earlier onset could lead to greater ice build-up,” Environment Canada said.

“Surface temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark through the afternoon into the evening limiting freezing rain throughout the day. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Utility outages may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Rain and a mix of snow is in Toronto’s forecast later today.

Environment Canada is calling for wet weather beginning early this afternoon and a high of 6C.