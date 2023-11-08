A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of the GTA with Environment Canada warning of snow and ice pellets beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory has been issued for Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Caledon, Halton Hills, and Milton.

Uxbridge, Beaverton, and Northern Durham Region are under a special weather statement.

“An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, rain and freezing rain to the area. Freezing rain or rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon before slowly changing to rain Wednesday evening,” the special weather statement reads.

“Ice build-up is expected to be variable as the ground is still relatively warm, limiting ice build-up. The most hours of freezing rain are expected over areas of higher terrain.”

While Toronto is not under the weather advisory, some winter weather is in the forecast.

The city is expected to see flurries and periods of ice pellets beginning this afternoon before changing to rain.

Toronto will see a high of 2 C today, well below the average high of 8.7 C for Nov. 8.