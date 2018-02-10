

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA as another winter storm bears down on the region.

Snow began falling this morning and will persist into the evening, according to Environment Canada. Between five and 10 centimetres is expected to fall, though the highest amounts are most likely to be recorded in the Niagara Region.

The latest bout of winter weather comes after Toronto received 6.8 centimetres of snow Friday afternoon, wreaking havoc with the afternoon commute.

Freezing rain is expected to fall starting on Sunday morning, before mixing with ice pellets and snow by Sunday afternoon or evening, meteorologists say.

Snowfall on Sunday is not expected to exceed five centimetres.

The snowfall Saturday led to 250 collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in the GTA, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24, urging motorists to drive to conditions and leave plenty of space for braking.

“There will be a lull in precipitation for much of the night before yet another disturbance moves into the area early Sunday morning,” the special weather statement says. “Several additional centimetres of snow are possible during the day Sunday. However, there is also a threat of some freezing rain and ice pellets.”

According to Toronto’s winter operations department, plowing was completed on main roads and expressways overnight and a third round of salt was applied in advance of today’s expected snowfall.

About 200 salt trucks, 600 snow plows and 300 sidewalk machines will be deployed to clear the roads as the snow falls.

“Our levels of service for plowing are 2.5 centimetres on the expressways, five on the main arterial roads and eight on the local roads. Sometimes during an event like this drivers will be on roads that have snow on them so pleased adjust your habits, slow down, give yourself more time and if you see our equipment out there give us the time and space necessary,” Superintendent of Winter Operations Mark Mills told CP24 on Saturday. “We will get the job done and those roads will be back in good shape in no time.”

Mills said that his department has been busier this winter than in any of the previous three winters and are keeping up with the snow as best as they can.

“We are staffed well enough that we can get through it,” he said. “We have staff available 24/7 so we are good.”