

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Several passenger trains are stuck east of Kingston after a freight train car derailed, blocking all trains and forcing VIA to cancel all remaining trains on Saturday.

A CN freight train car came off the tracks somewhere between Kingston and Gananoque to the east on Saturday afternoon.

Crew members aboard a train stopped in Gananoque told passengers that the derailment would take as much as six hours to clear, a passenger told CP24.

VIA says it has cancelled service between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal for the rest of Saturday.

A spokesperson told CP24 that passengers aboard snarled trains are being offered refunds and those whose trains were cancelled will receive refunds or the ability to rebook on future trips.

“VIA Rail is doing its best to accommodate passengers that are currently on route with alternative transportation,” Marie-Anna Murat told CP24.

Trains headed westbound from Ottawa to Toronto are not impacted by the derailment, VIA says.