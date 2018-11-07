Freshii withdraws 2019 outlook after widely missing third-quarter results
A man walks by a Freshii restaurant in Toronto on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Freshii Inc. has withdrawn its fiscal 2019 outlook after widely missing analyst third-quarter forecasts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:05PM EST
TORONTO - Freshii Inc. has withdrawn its fiscal 2019 outlook after widely missing analyst third-quarter forecasts.
The company says it is rescinding next year's guidance due to challenges the Toronto-based restaurant chain is experiencing in achieving its forecasted store growth, sales, expenses and earnings.
The company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its net loss attributable to shareholders was $459,000 or one cent per share during the period ended Sept. 30. That's compared with a $514,000 or two cents per share loss a year earlier.
Sales for restaurants open at least a year, a key retail metric, decreased 0.8 per cent compared with a same-store sales growth of 5.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2017.
Total revenues increased 27 per cent to $5.6 million, from $4.4 million a year earlier as it added 10 net new locations.
Freshii was expected to earn four cents per share on $6.07 million in revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Eikon.