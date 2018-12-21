

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Today is expected to be the busiest shopping day of 2018 as holiday shoppers scramble to grab last-minute gifts before Christmas.

Payment processing company Moneris said there is an “upward trend in spending” on Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. is expected to be the peak spending time.

The Eaton Centre was relatively quiet when it opened at 9 a.m. but the busy downtown shopping centre will undoubtedly be inundated with eager shoppers throughout the day on Friday.

Today is also expected to be the busiest travel day of the year at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The GTAA says an estimated 135,000 passengers will be travelling through Pearson on Friday.

Overall, the GTAA expects more than 2.9 million customers to come through Pearson over the holiday season.

Speaking at the airport on Friday, GTAA spokesperson Robin Smith said passengers can eliminate some of the stress of holiday travel by checking in online, calling the airline to check the flight status, and arriving early to the airport.

"If you know that this is the busiest time to travel for the winter, get here a little bit early, get through security quicker, and once you are through security your vacation starts," he said.