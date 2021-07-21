A man who was killed after being deliberately struck by a vehicle earlier this week near Toronto’s waterfront has been identified by friends and colleagues.

According to police, an argument broke out between at least two people around 9 p.m. Monday at 11 Polson Street in the Lower Don Lands.

One of the two parties involved in the argument entered a pickup truck and deliberately struck the other, investigators said.

Despite life-saving measures performed by Toronto paramedics, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified by friends and colleagues to CTV News Toronto as Jamil Nazarali. Friends said that Nazarali co-owned a Mucho Burrito restaurant in Whitby with his brother.

Speaking with permission from the family, a supervisor at the restaurant said he became worried when he hadn’t heard from Nazarali in some time.

“We’re all in shock,” said Christian Buller, who added that Nazarali was “genuinely a great guy” who loved cars, travel and had lots of friends.

“His brother is absolutely in shock. Devastated, like they're all right now, they’re all in a state of — you know — like, how did this happen, why did it happen?”

While the details leading up to the collision are unclear, witness Alex Marchisello told CTV News Toronto that he heard “a lot of yelling” prior to the incident and that the vehicle involved fled the scene quickly.

"I saw one guy fly over a car, and one guy got stuck underneath. And then the guy that flew over got up and tried to run them down. The guy, obviously, that got run over, didn't get up,” Marchisello said.

The vehicle has since been recovered by officers and police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man identified as Toronto resident Robert Cada in connection with the fatal hit-and-run. Cada is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder, police say.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.