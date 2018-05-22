

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist is dead after an apparent hit-and-run in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Ninth Line and Bethesda Sideroad between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

York Regional Police say that the victim was discovered on the roadside by a passerby, who then contacted authorities.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, friends identified the victim as Daunte Thompson-Bruce, of Whitchurch-Stouffville. Those who knew him said he was a business administration studies student at Seneca College.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the cyclist to come forward.

No information has been released about a potential suspect vehicle at this point, though police say that residents should be on the lookout for vehicles with fresh damage.