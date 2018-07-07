Fringe shows cancelled after suspicious package reportedly found at Tarragon Theatre
Police say the Tarragon Theatre has been evacuated as a precaution after a suspicious package was reportedly found at the building.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 7, 2018 2:02PM EDT
The Toronto Fringe Festival says some of its shows were cancelled today after an unknown package was reportedly found at the Tarragon Theatre.
In a social media post, Toronto police said the theatre, located near Dupont and Bathurst streets, was evacuated as a precaution after an unknown package was reportedly discovered.
Officers and members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear/Explosive team were called in to investigate but after searching the theatre, police said crews did not find there to be any threat to public safety.
We are saddened to announce that there has been a bomb threat made against the Tarragon Theatre this morning. To ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff, the building has been evacuated and some shows have been canceled. All ticket buyers affected will be contacted.— Toronto Fringe (@Toronto_Fringe) July 7, 2018