As summer fades into fall and temperatures around the GTA become crisper, here’s a sampling of what’s on offer in Toronto this weekend.

A giant duck and North America’s largest Ukrainian festival

Two large festivals will take place this weekend: the Toronto Waterfront Festival and the Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival.

The Toronto Waterfront Festival, happening at 7 Queens Quay West, will feature an enormous inflatable rubber duck, as well as food trucks and other entertainment hosted by the Waterfront BIA.

The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival runs until Sunday and features authentic Ukrainian food as well as dancers and musicians. A large craft fair will also take place.

Admission to both festivals is free.

Live theatre about municipal politics in Toronto

A play about Toronto politics opened to rave reviews this week and will continue to play until Oct. 8.

The play, titled “The Master Plan,” is about the Sidewalk Labs/Quayside debacle, and features a robust cast of Toronto actors under the direction of Crow’s Theatre artistic director Chris Abraham.

TIFF enters final weekend of festival programming

The Toronto International Film Festival will enter its final stretch of programming this weekend.

Festival award winners will have special screenings at the Bell Lightbox on Sunday.

A full list of TIFF weekend programming is available on the TIFF website.

Annual Terry Fox run for cancer research

The annual Terry Fox Run will be happening at sites all across the GTA Sunday to raise money for cancer research. You can find a local run site here.

Live music from chart-topping artists

Musical artists from a wide range of genres will take to Toronto’s stages this weekend.

Country star Morgan Wallen will play Budweiser Stage on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rock band The Front Bottoms will play History on Saturday night.

Black Veil Brides and VV will play History together on Sunday.

Indie-folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will play Budweiser Stage on Sunday.

Weather in Toronto this weekend

Temperatures this weekend will hover in the low 20s, with some expected clouds on Saturday and rain showers on Sunday.

TTC closures

There will be no weekend service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy Stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate.

Line 4 will open late on Sunday due to an emergency preparedness exercise.

Service on Line 1 will end early between St. Clair West and Sheppard West stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate.