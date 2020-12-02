A group representing more than 43,000 Ontario doctors says that essential workers at grocery stores and food processing plants should be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines once healthcare workers and long-term care residents have been protected.

The Ontario Medical Association says that health-care workers and “older adults living in long-term care or retirement facilities” should be the first in line for vaccines but that subsequent phases should focus on ensuring that other workers at high risk of exposure get vaccinated, such as employees at grocery stores and food production facilities and those working in transit.

The OMA says that other groups that should also be prioritized include people living in shelters, group homes and prisons, teachers and school staff and other older adults not vaccinated in the first phase.

"When front-line health-care workers catch COVID, who will take care of everyone else?" OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill said in a release issued on Wednesday morning. "You don't send soldiers to war without defences. You don't send firefighters into a fire without all the protection you can muster. When there was no vaccine, doctors did what we had to do to so we could care for our patients, but many personal support workers, nurses, doctors and other front-line workers paid a high price. We must learn from the last year and from the world.”

The recommendations from the OMA come after the United Kingdom announced that it has approved the Pfizer vaccine for distribution in that country.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu also said on Twitter on Wednesday that Health Canada’s review of the Pfizer vaccine “is ongoing, and is expected to be completed soon.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford was asked about how his government will prioritize which groups of people will get access to the vaccine first and said that the “goal is to make sure that all frontline health care workers, long term care workers and rural northern indigenous communities get taken care of” first.

Ford, however, said that “he wouldn’t disagree” with the OMA’s proposal to prioritize frontline workers in subsequent phases of the rollout.

“I think they're great comments but that's going to be up to the task force and General (Rick) Hillier and the Minister of Health to put that list together,” he said.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott has previously said that her government expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021, which would be enough to protect 1.2 million Ontarians.