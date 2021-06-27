Fugitive accused of rape in Pennsylvania arrested in Oshawa
Maurice Dayard, 20. (Provided by TPSFS)
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 11:35AM EDT
The Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad has arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Pennsylvania.
Maurice Dayard, 20, was arrested on June 26 in the Fieldgate and Ormond Drives area of Oshawa, where police say he was last seen on the same day.
Dayard was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and considered a danger to the public.
He is also wanted in Pennsylvania in connection with an alleged break and enter, sexual assault, and rape.