The Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad has arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Pennsylvania.

Maurice Dayard, 20, was arrested on June 26 in the Fieldgate and Ormond Drives area of Oshawa, where police say he was last seen on the same day.

Dayard was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and considered a danger to the public.

He is also wanted in Pennsylvania in connection with an alleged break and enter, sexual assault, and rape.