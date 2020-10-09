Ontario is reintroducing some COVID-19 restrictions from Stage 2 to help curb the spread of the disease in hotspot areas, including Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

The province’s top doctor, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, announced the changes on Friday afternoon as Ontario logged more than 900 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic started.

Here is a list of all services, businesses and gatherings impacted by the new changes starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Social gatherings

All social gatherings and organized public events will now only be able to have a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained

The two limits cannot be combined for an indoor-outdoor event

Indoor dining

All indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls are prohibited

Businesses closing

Indoor gyms and fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios)

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Cinemas

Performing arts centres and venues

Spectator areas in racing venues

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service

Reduced capacity limits for services

Tour and guide services to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Real Estate open houses to 10 people indoors, where physical distancing can be maintained

In-person teaching and instruction to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with exemptions for schools, child care centres, universities colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges etc

Meeting and event spaces to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Limiting team sports to training sessions (no games or scrimmages)

Schools and places of worship will remain open and must continue to follow the public health measures in place

Weddings