The Ontario government has announced it will slowly ease public health measures that have been in place to curb the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Premier Doug Ford said during a news conference on Thursday that the province’s approach to winding back on restrictions, which took effect on Jan. 5, will be “cautious and gradual.”

The province detailed the reopening will take place over the course of three months with 21 days between each of the three stages.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of what’s reopening, at what capacity and when.

Jan. 31

Social gatherings will be increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Sporting events, concert venues and theatres will be able to operate at 50 per cent seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities will be able to operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies), as well as shopping malls, can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Movie theatres and meeting rooms and event spaces can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Recreational amenities and amusement parks, including water parks can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions, as well as casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments can open at 50 per cent capacity indoors.

Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies can take place at 50 per cent capacity.

The province said enhanced proof of vaccination, and other requirements would continue to apply in existing settings.

Feb. 21

Social gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Capacity limits will be lifted in indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required.

Spectator capacity at sporting events, concert venues, and theatres will increase to 50 per cent capacity.

Capacity is limited in most remaining indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is not required to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance.

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies are limited to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance, with no limit if proof of vaccination is required.

Indoor capacity limits will be increased to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, wedding receptions in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs.

Enhanced proof of vaccination, and other requirements would continue to apply in existing settings.

March 14