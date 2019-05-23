

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Delays were reported across all of the TTC’s streetcar lines on Thursday morning due to a power outage that temporarily prevented vehicles from leaving the Leslie Barns yard.

The outage, which was caused by a hydro pole fire near Dundas Street and Broadview Avenue, affected an area bounded by Gerrard Street to the north, Lake Ontario to the south, the Don Valley Parkway to the west and Woodbine Avenue to the east.

About 3,800 customers were initially affected by the outage, though it is unclear how many remain in the dark. Toronto Hydro says that crews hope to have power fully restored by 11 a.m.

All 10 streetcar lines were impacted for a portion of the morning rush hour but the TTC said at 8:30 a.m. that regular service with residual delays had resumed.

The TTC used buses to supplement service on its streetcar lines during the disruption.