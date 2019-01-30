Erin Edghill's full statement to Pride Toronto membership after resigning as co-chair of the board:

Dear Pride Toronto Members, I write this with a heavy heart. Please accept this as my resignation as Co-Chair of the Pride Toronto Board of Directors. I have spent the last 14 months doing my best to serve my community and this membership. I came into the role with a few key goals in mind: First, to continue to fight for a progressive Board of Directors, one that prioritized the most marginalized in our community. Second, to bring youth voices to the board; as a young person who is privileged enough to have the time to commit, I wanted to bring my experience as a community worker, the Pride Toronto Site Logistics Assistant (2016), as well as my ongoing education in Social Work and Human Rights to the role. And lastly, I wanted to advocate for increased accessibility at Pride. It has been an amazing opportunity and responsibility – one that I took very seriously. As a social work student and community worker, I have spent the last 4 years doing a deep dive into understanding systems of power. Capitalism, Neo-liberalism, and White Supremacy to name a few. Learning and gaining a deeper understanding of these systems in tandem with my role as co-chair has, in my opinion, provided me with a unique perspective. It has made me reflect deeply on the systems in which Pride operates and is entrenched with. I understand that Pride began as a sexual liberation movement against police and state violence, and I understand that somewhere along the way, the organization either forgot or began to actively ignore this history, allowing itself to be absorbed into the aforementioned systems of power, taking on homonormative and neo-liberal goals. What I did not understand when I signed up to be on the board was just how deeply engrained those goals were in the overall structure of the organization itself. I also did not I fully understand that by taking on this role, I took on fiduciary responsibilities, as all non-profit directors do, that required me to put the well-being and survival of the organization first, and that if I did not, if we did not, I was told the consequences could be severe. Once I became aware of this, along with Pride’s financial situation, I took part in decisions that I did not necessarily personally agree with, but to do otherwise would put the organization, and therefore myself at risk – I was scared. I understand where this vote of non-confidence came from, and so the final thing I would like to say is this – to whoever comes next on this board, I hope you are able to do the work I was not able to finish, that Pride can move forward in ways that prioritize those among us most disadvantaged and marginalized, and to the membership, please continue to hold Pride Toronto accountable.