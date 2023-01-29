The following is the full statement released by Premier Doug Ford on Sunday morning following the death of longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion

At the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion.

Hazel passed away peacefully at her home in Mississauga early this morning at the incredible age of 101.

Hazel was the true definition of a public servant. She dedicated her long life to her community, including 36 years as mayor of Mississauga – the longest serving mayor in the city’s history. She led the transformation of Mississauga into one of Canada’s largest cities. Hazel’s mark on her community can be found in the many places and organizations that bear her name, including the Hazel McCallion Line.

There isn’t a single person who met Hazel who didn’t leave in awe of her force of personality. I count myself incredibly lucky to have called Hazel my friend over these past many years. As I entered the world of politics, I was fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and guidance, which she selflessly offered until the very end.

Hazel will be missed dearly by the people that she so faithfully served. I know we will all miss the wit and tenacity of the one and only Hurricane Hazel.

On behalf of all Ontarians, I want to extend my condolences to Hazel’s family, especially her children Peter, Linda and Paul. Thank you for sharing your mother with us for so many years.

Her city, and our province, are better places because of the amazing life of Hazel McCallion. Rest easy, my friend."