

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Subway service has resumed on a stretch of Line 1 after leaking water caused electrical problems at Eglinton Station.

The incident impacted service between St. Clair and Lawrence subway stations on Line 1, the TTC says.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said water leaking into Eglinton Station sent sparks flying and caused arcing on the electrified third rail at the station.

Toronto Fire was called in to investigate the issue and shuttle buses supplemented service for a period of time.

Full service resumed at around 1:30 p.m.