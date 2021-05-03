Ontario Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton will speak publicly for the first time Monday morning since a commission found her ministry had “no plan” to protect residents from the coronavirus pandemic that eventually killed nearly 4,000 people in its care.

The Long-Term Care Commission’s 322-page report released Friday night found thatthe sector was insufficiently prepared for a pandemic, and it was made worse by the province's slow and reactive response when the virus arrived.

It cited shortage of personal protective equipment, lack of adequate testing, improper cohorting of infected and non-infected residents as well as a general failure to recognize the risks posed by COVID-19 identified by other jurisdictions in the months before the pandemic arrived in Ontario.

More than 3,900 residents of long-term care homes with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 died between March 2020 and this month, along with at least 11 staff members.

The deaths only abated in late February after the province was able to offer vaccination to all staff and residents.

Fullerton is scheduled to speak about the report’s findings from Queen’s Park at 10 a.m.

