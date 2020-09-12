

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the four family members who were slain in their Oshawa, Ont., home earlier this month.

The Oshawa Funeral Home says on its website that a drive past visitation for Chris Traynor, his sons Bradley and Joey and his daughter Adelaide, will held on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. A private funeral and interment will be held the following day.

Loretta Traynor, the children's mother and Chris's wife, was seriously injured in the Sept. 4 mass shooting.

A fourth child, Sam, wasn't home at the time of the incident but is now by his mother's side.

Police say the attacker, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, was a relative of the family and an "uninvited person" to the home.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.