

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for a former Liberal MPP and one time health minister who died at the age of 54 earlier this week.

David Caplan will be memorialized at a funeral being held at the Holy Blossom Temple on Bathurst Street near Eglinton Avenue at 11 a.m.

His family says that it is encouraging people to consider supporting Special Olympics Ontario and Habitat for Humanity in lieu of flowers.

“Both organizations were dear to David for their commitment to serving those members of our community who face personal challenges and championing their inclusion in the life of our province,” a statement issued on behalf of his wife Leigh and sons Benjamin and Jacob reads.

Caplan was first elected to Queen’s Park in 1997 and remained there through 2011, occupying a number of cabinet positions in the governments of former premier Dalton McGuinty.

He died on Thursday from injuries sustained during a “tragic fire accident” at his Don Mills home the previous night, his family has said.