

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for a mother and her three young daughters who were killed in a horrific crash in Brampton last week.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1 – died on June 18 after the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by another vehicle as it made its way through the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has previously said that the driver that struck Ciasullo and her daughters was reported to the Ontario Provincial Police for “erratic and reckless” driving less than 30 minutes before the collision.

He also said that he was told by police that the individual behind the wheel “had multiple offences for driving” and had a prohibited licence as a result.

Police, however, have not confirmed the information at this point.

At a vigil over the weekend, Ciasullo was remembered as a beloved teacher and loving mother.

“"My sister was my world," Ciasullo's sister said in tears."We had a bond that I cannot even start to describe to anyone. She was my rock."

Today’s funeral is scheduled for St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church on Steeles Avenue in Brampton at 1 p.m.

Attendance is limited to invited guests only due to COVID-19 restrictions, though a representative for the family is expected to make a statement to reporters following the service.

Audio from the service is also expected to be broadcast on speakers outside the church.