A funeral service for York Regional Police officer Const. Travis Gillespie has been planned for Thursday.

Gillespie, 38-years-old at the time of his death, was killed in a head-on collision Sept. 14 on Major Mackenzie Drive East, between Richard Person Drive and Warden Avenue, in Markham. The York police officer, who was assigned to #2 District Uniform Patrol, was on his way to work at the time of the 6 a.m. crash.

The other driver, Haoju Zhou, 23, of Markham, has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Gillespie is survived by his wife, parents and siblings, a statement on Chapel Ridge Funeral Home’s website says.

“[Travis] was known for his boundless energy, his strength, courage and determination, and above all his amazing smile, positive and caring nature,” the statement reads.

“He had a natural ability to gravitate to friends and even strangers who needed guidance and support through various life struggles. Often these friends quickly became part of the Gillespie extended family.”

A service for the officer will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, located at 8911 Woodbine Avenue in Markham, on Sept. 22 beginning with a visitation at 11 a.m, following by a service at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers have provided a link for public viewing. To watch alongside the family and colleagues of Gillespie after 1 p.m. Thursday, click here.

Gillespie’s death marked the second death of a police officer in the Greater Toronto Area last week. Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong was killed during a shooting rampage on Sept. 12. Hong’s funeral will take place Wednesday.