

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A funeral was held today for four members of a Markham family who were murdered in their home last weekend.

Sources have previously told CTV News Toronto that police were called to the home on Castlemore Avenue near Mingay Avenue on Sunday afternoon after being contacted about postings that a suspect allegedly made about the murders on gaming websites.

When police arrived at the address, they were greeted at the front door by a man who was taken into custody.

Four people were then found dead inside the home.

They have since been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momataz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Sources say that the victims are the suspect's grandmother, mother, father and sister, respectively. The suspect has been identified by police as 23-year-old Menhaz Zaman.

A funeral was held at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto on Nugget Avenue in Scarborough, following afternoon prayers.

The victims have been buried at a cemetery in Richmond Hill.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto outside the funeral earlier today, Moniruz Zaman's brother said the family appeared to be "very happy."

“I don’t understand what is going on... I can’t imagine my brother is not here," Shamsu Zaman said. “I lost my brother, I lost my niece, I lost my sister-in-law and my aunty. They are very close in my family – every day I am talking to them, every day.”