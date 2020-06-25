A Brampton mother and her three young daughters who were killed in a shocking collision in Brampton last week were remembered Thursday as four “beyond beautiful lives” as they were laid to rest in a funeral service.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 4, and Mila, 1 – died on June 18 after the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by another vehicle as it made its way through the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Mourners sobbed outside St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church in Brampton Thursday as four white caskets were carried into the church.

Delivering a eulogy, the children’s aunt, Connie Ciasullo, said there may be no words to describe the family’s grief, but “there are words, words that describe the happiness they brought to our lives and the places in our hearts they will also hold.”

Remembering her nieces through their smiles, kisses and pictures, she said Karolina and her girls “were like magnets to each other.”

“Love lived in Michael and Karolina’s home,” she said.

She described Karolina as her brother’s “rock and his north star.”

Calling him “one of the strongest people I know,” she said the memory of his wife and children will be the source of his strength as he moves forward.

“While we’ll never know why these beyond beautiful lives were taken from us so soon, we do know they will never be taken from our hearts, our minds and our prayers,” she said.

Wearing dark sunglasses, Michael Ciasullo greeted a few other mourners outside the church, but said nothing publicly. He sat with his head bowed as his sister delivered the eulogy for his wife and three daughters.

An investigation into the horrific collision remains ongoing.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has previously said that the driver that struck Ciasullo and her daughters was reported to the Ontario Provincial Police for “erratic and reckless” driving less than 30 minutes before the collision.

He also said that he was told by police that the individual behind the wheel “had multiple offences for driving” and had a prohibited licence as a result.

Police, however, have not confirmed the information at this point.

At a vigil held over the weekend, Karolina Ciasullo was also remembered as a beloved teacher and loving mother.

"My sister was my world," Ciasullo's sister said in tears." We had a bond that I cannot even start to describe to anyone. She was my rock."

Attendance at the service Thursday was limited to invited guests only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Audio from the service was broadcast on speakers outside the church and cameras livestreamed the service to accommodate those who could not be inside due to physical distancing rules limiting capacity to 30 per cent at houses of worship.