

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A public funeral will be held today in Etobicoke for the late Diane Ford, the matriarch of Ford family who passed away last weekend.

Mourners will gather at the Toronto Congress Centre on Dixon Road for the service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Ford, the mother of Premier Doug Ford and late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, died on Sunday at the age of 85 following a battle with cancer.

An obituary posted online described Ford as “the rock of her family” and “an active member of her community who supported numerous charitable causes.”

In a one-on-one interview with CP24 on Thursday, the premier reflected back on his mother’s influence, calling her a “true leader.”

He noted that she regularly welcomed “thousands of people to her backyard in Etobicoke for various political and community events.”

The funeral service, which will be open to all members of the public, will be followed by a private burial.