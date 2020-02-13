

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for a four-year-old girl who was found dead along with her father at Milton’s Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area on Sunday.

After a lengthy search in inclement weather, four-year-old Keira Kagan and her father, 35-year-old Robin Allan McLean Brown, were found dead at the bottom of the escarpment.

The two sustained “significant trauma, consistent with a fall,” police previously said.

The girl’s cause of death has not been released but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Halton police said as a matter of protocol, homicide detectives are called in to investigate whenever anyone under the age of five dies.

Kagan lived with her mother and stepfather in York Region and documents provided by the family show that the girl’s mother and father were in a contentious custody and access battle.

The documents show that the two sides were scheduled to return to court on February 20.

Kagan’s mother described her daughter as a “wonderful, kind-hearted girl” who was a great sister to her baby brother.

“She had a shirt that said ‘I am going to change the world,’ and I believe that Keira truly thought she could, so now I am going to try and do that for her,” Kagan’s mother Jennifer told CP24 on Monday.

Kagan’s family says her funeral, which will be held in North York this afternoon, is open to the public.