

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for an 11-year-old girl who police allege was abducted and killed by her father in Brampton last week.

According to police, an investigation into the abduction of Riya Rajkumar was launched at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Riya, police say, was out celebrating her birthday with her father but did not return to her mother's home at the agreed upon time.

Investigators say the child’s mother notified police and told officers that Riya’s father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, made comments indicating that he planned to harm himself and his daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for Riya at around 11:30 p.m. A short time later, police confirmed Riya’s lifeless body had been located in her father’s basement apartment in Brampton.

Her father was arrested during a high-risk takedown at around midnight in the area of Highway 11 near Orillia.

He has been charged with first-degree murder but remains in hospital while he receives treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Mourners gathered for a candlelight vigil for Riya in Garden Square on Tuesday night.

A statement from Riya’s mother, who did not attend the vigil, was read aloud by Interim Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord.

In the statement, Riya’s mother, Priya Ramdin, said he daughter was a “social butterfly.”

“She was a great dancer and singer. She loved Drake and could beat anyone at a card game of speed. She touched a lot of lives with her laughter and contagious big smile. It breaks my heart to know I will no longer be seeing that smile, hearing her voice and knowing I will never have her in my arms again," the statement read.

“I remember our last moments on her birthday Feb. 14. Earlier that day we went to do our nails and her choice of colour was red. She was so excited for her birthday, looking forward to having dinner later that evening. Never did I think that my daughter would not return back to me.”

Ramdin said her daughter dreamed of being a doctor one day.

Riya’s funeral is set to take place on Wednesday, according to a memorial page on Lotus Funeral and Cremation Centre’s website.