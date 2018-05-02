

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for a 30-year-old woman killed in the van attack in North York last week.

Anne Marie D’Amico, an employee at investment management company Invesco, was among the 10 killed when a van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in Willowdale on April 23.

In a statement released by her family last week, D’Amico was remembered as a student leader and volunteer who “genuinely wanted to care for all those around her.”

Following two days of visitations, a funeral will be held for the young woman at St. Clare’s Catholic Church on St. Clair Avenue West this morning.

Funerals for Dorothy Sewell and Geraldine Brady, two others killed in the devastating attack, have already been held.

Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old man accused in the deadly incident, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

More attempted murder charges are expected to be laid against Minassian in connection with three others who were injured in the attack, police previously said.