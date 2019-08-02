

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A funeral will be held today for four members of a Markham family who were murdered in their home last weekend.

Sources have previously told CTV News Toronto that police were called to the home on Castlemore Avenue near Mingay Avenue on Sunday afternoon after being contacted about postings that a suspect allegedly made about the murders on gaming websites.

When police arrived at the address, they were greeted at the front door by a man who was taken into custody.

Four people were then found dead inside the home.

They have since been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momataz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

Sources say that the victims are the suspect's grandmother, mother, father and sister, respectively.

A funeral for all four will be held today at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto on Nugget Avenue in Scarborough following afternoon prayers.

The victims will then be buried at a cemetery in Richmond Hill following the funeral.