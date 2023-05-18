A funeral is underway for an OPP officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Sgt. Eric Mueller, 42, was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance at a home in the village of Bourget, east of Ottawa, last Thursday.

A private service is being held for him at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata.

Mueller's family and their guests, Premier Ford, and representatives from other police and emergency services are in attendance.

The funeral is not open to the public but is being live-streamed for anyone would like to view it. Members of the public can also sign an online book of condolence.

Two other officers were injured in the shooting, but survived. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique described the killing as an “ambush.”

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Four other Ontario police officers have been fatally shot within the past year in other incidents.