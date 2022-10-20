A joint funeral is underway in Barrie for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.

Hundreds of officers from police services across the nation participated in a funeral procession for Constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup Thursday morning.

The procession began at around 9:20 a.m. and travelled from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena for the joint and private funeral in Barrie.

Several of road closures were in effect this morning for the procession, which members of the public were welcome to watch along the route.

Members of the Toronto Police Service attended the procession, including Chief James Ramer who said it was important for the service to pay their respects.

“This is one big team. There’s different patches on the shoulders but everybody comes together. We’re trained very well in this country, trained very well in the province, we integrate very well,” he told CP24.

Ramer along with thousands of members from police services across the nation gathered in Toronto for a procession and funeral for slain Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong last month.

Hong was one of three victims fatally shot by a gunman in a shooting spree that spanned the Greater Toronto Area.

Hundreds of officers greeted the caskets when they arrived at the Sadlon Arena.

PRIVATE FUNERAL

The funeral began shortly after 11 a.m. and is not open to the public.

The service will be attended by the families of Constables Russell and Northrup, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, members of the South Simcoe Police Service and representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials.

Ford said he met Const. Northrup once and that he was a sincere and funny person who lit up every room he was in.

"I had the honour of meeting Devin once and I have a picture of both of us together that means so much to me. And although his time as an officer was cut tragically short Devin left a legacy to be proud of," Ford said at the service.

Northrup, 33, had six years of service with South Simcoe Police and is survived by his partner and parents.

Russell, 54, was a 33-year veteran of the service and is survived by his wife and two children.

SIU INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The two officers were fatally shot when responding to a disturbance call at a residence near 25th Side Road and 9th Line in Innisfil, on the evening of Oct. 11.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the officers did not draw their firearms before they were shot.

A third officer arrived at the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect before the shooter died, according to the SIU.

Although the SIU has not confirmed the 22-year-old shooter’s identity, CTV News Toronto has identified him as Chris Doncaster through family friends and an ex-girlfriend.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.