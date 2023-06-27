Environment Canada is warning that weather conditions in the city on Tuesday will be “favourable for the development of funnel clouds.”

In a weather advisory issued for the City of Toronto, the national weather agency said a weak landspout tornado could develop at some point today.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the advisory read.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous.”

Environment Canada said they can been strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or send debris flying short distances.

The national weather agency also says heavy rainfall is possible across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the GTA may receive as much as 55 millimetres of rain today. Thunder is also expected.

Affected residents are advised to consult the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for information concerning flooding.

Environment Canada said in a news release that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads. The agency also said to be extra alert while driving in heavy rain.