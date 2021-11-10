The fate of the city’s popular CafeTO program will be determined today as Toronto council continues their monthly meeting.

The program was first established in the summer of 2020 as a way to help struggling bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic but staff are now recommending that it be made permanent and that a new “streamlined” registration process be created so that participating businesses can operate expanded sidewalk patios year-round without having to reapply.

The report that will go before council today suggests that CafeTO be revived in 2022 and that all fees be waived once again as a means of supporting an industry that has struggled throughout the pandemic.

Council, however, will also be asked to vote on a motion that would direct staff to get to work on establishing a new registration process for “future, permanent CaféTO sidewalk cafés” with a report due back in the first quarter of 2023.

As part of that process, staff would draft a fee structure that would help the city recoup some of the costs associated with operating the program. Those costs are pegged at $5 million in 2022.

They would also look at several other specific criteria, including the impact the program has on vehicle congestion and transit as well as the availability of on-street parking and the delivery and movement of goods.

“CaféTO is an important program to the hospitality industry which continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19. It also represents a transformational change in the way that we use and view our streets and sidewalks and has enhanced the vibrancy of our main streets and public realm. Making the program permanent will capture the clear enthusiasm for a people-centric public realm in Toronto,” the staff report notes.

The future of the CafeTO program has been designated as Mayor Tory’s key item of business today and will be debated first.

However, there are dozens of other items that remain on council’s agenda as well, including a motion asking the province to place a one-year moratorium on the issuing of any new licenses for cannabis retail outlets in Toronto.