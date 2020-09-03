Organizers of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) say the future of the Toronto fair is in doubt after cancelling this year's event resulted in a $6 million loss.

In a news release issued Thursday, organizers said the CNE suffered a "significant financial loss" after cancelling the 18-day event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On any other Labour Day weekend, the CNE would typically be drawing out record crowds during its final stretch, packed with visitors soaking in the last days of summer and Air Show fans lining the lakeshore," the news release read.

According to those who put on the annual event, the CNE saw an estimated 95 per cent drop in projected revenue, "conservatively totalling" more than $35 million in lost earnings as a result of the cancellation.

The popular fair, which is held each summer on the grounds of Exhibition Place, has only ever been cancelled once before in its 142-year as a result of the Second World War.

The CNE Association (CNEA), a non-profit organization responsible for running the event, is calling for government support to ensure the fair can continue in future years.

"Government relief programs have largely excluded fairs, exhibitions, and agricultural societies, and have not considered the unique challenges of our industry – most important of which is that fairs rely on 90+ per cent of its annual revenue on a few days or months of the year," Darrell Brown, the executive director of the CNE, said in a written statement.

“Basic business sense should guide government policy. Allocating a grant of $6 million to help the CNE produce an event that generates $128 million dollars to the province annually, is a sound investment when you consider the greater gain to the regional economy and tourism; saving 5000 seasonal jobs, many of which support youth; and the artists, vendors and businesses that benefit.”

Organizers said the CNE is working to secure a business loan to "bridge the financial gap," adding that the CNEA would not be able to manage its annual operating costs through 2021 without borrowing the cash.

John Kiru the president of the CNEA, said the pandemic's full impact on CNE finances is "still uncertain," adding that financial struggles are likely to persist as public health restrictions on large-scale gatherings continue.

Organizers have indicated that they believe with the "investment (the CNE) hopes to receive this year" along with strong attendance at next year's event, the 2021 season will be a "successful" one.

The CNE is one of the largest fairs in North America and typically sees more than 1.4 million visitors each year.

“Our road to financial recovery is a long-term proposition; however, we are encouraged by the public support of our fans who have connected with our virtual fair, and are optimistic that visitors will come out to support us again in person next year to help make it a banner year," Kiru said in a statement accompanying the news release.

“Generations of Torontonians have grown up with the CNE, it is part of our city’s identity and is deep-rooted in our country’s heritage. We know that, when we are able to open our gates again, Torontonians will join us in celebrating what we’ve collectively missed out on this year.”

Next year’s fair is scheduled to run from August 20 to September 6.