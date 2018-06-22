Garbage truck may have fled scene after sideswiping motorcycle: police
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 8:45AM EDT
Police say that a garbage truck may have fled the scene after sideswiping a motorcycle in East York on Friday morning.
The collision happened near St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive just before 8 a.m.
Police say that the motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries as a result.
The left turn lane on westbound St. Clair Avenue is closed at O’Connor Drive as police investigate.