A garbage truck veered off the roadway and slammed into at least five parked vehicles in an Etobicoke neighbourhood on Friday morning in a crash that was captured on video.

The truck was headed eastbound on Dixon Road near Royal York Road at around 7 a.m. when its driver first lost control.

Reports from the scene suggest that the truck mounted a curb and slid across the front yards of several homes.

It took out several trees and a hydro pole before eventually dragging a large landscaping boulder onto Dixon Road and coming to a stop.

Police say that a total of five parked cars were hit by the truck. One house was also struck and is currently being assessed by engineers.

“What it looks like thus far is that the truck was southbound on Dixon Road, it is a slight downhill grade here and the conditions were very icy, and maybe some brakes were applied and because of the icy conditions the truck locked up and lost control,” Duty Insp. Michael Williams told CP24 at the scene.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured as a result of the collision, however a passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Dixon Road was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

“Based on the damage here it is actually unbelievable that nobody was seriously hurt but it is indicative of how dangerous road can be when they are icy,” Williams said.