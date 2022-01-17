Heavy snowfall that blanketed the GTA this morning has wreaked havoc on roads, closing the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway for several hours, and delaying the return to in-person learning for many students across the province.

This morning Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for the GTA, which is currently in the grips of one of the biggest winter storms in the region in many years.

The national weather agency has now downgraded the weather event to a winter storm warning but says snowfall amounts of up to 60 centimetres could fall in parts of the GTA before the end of the storm, which is expected to taper off this evening. During the peak this morning, about eight to 10 centimetres of snow fell each hour.

Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour are also causing blowing snow across the region.

Toronto police temporarily closed the Gardiner and DVP at around 10 a.m. due to dangerous road conditions. Both have since reopened but officials say traffic is moving slowly.

[Click here for a photo gallery of scenes across the GTA this morning]

Speaking to Newstalk 1010 on Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford, who resides in Etobicoke, called the situation on Toronto roads "an absolute disaster."

"I'm just in my four-by-four pickup, trying to help people out. I just picked some gentleman up, dropped him off at home but I just encourage everyone to stay at home. We have buses sideways up on Dixon Road," Ford said.

"If you can give someone a lift, they are stuck in their car, pull over... give them a lift somewhere and get them home safely."

In an interview with CP24, Ford said he is driving around his neighbourhood trying to make sure people aren't stranded in their cars.

"I've dropped off a few people at their homes. You just do what you have to do. Everyone is doing it. I'm no different. Premier or no premier, you are there to help your neighbours right now," he said.

Environment Canada is warning of "very difficult or impossible" travel conditions with "near-zero visibility."

"If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck," the weather agency said in its advisory.

"If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle."

HIGHWAY CLOSURES: Due to extreme weather and for the safety of drivers, the @TorontoPolice is temporarily closing the DVP and Gardiner. All ramps will be closed. This is to help move any existing vehicles that are stuck and allow snow plows to clear the routes. ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 17, 2022

Ontario Provincial Police say there have been "numerous" reports of collisions and vehicles getting stuck on the roadway this morning due to the snow.

"The 401 is basically stopped right now," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Monday morning.

"Anyone who thought they were going somewhere this morning are likely going to be late, never make it and they are probably regretting venturing out in the first place."

A pileup involving a tractor-trailer on the Gardiner Expressway near Park Lawn Road blocked all eastbound lanes earlier this morning before the highway was completely shut down.

"It has been an intense morning," CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Monday.

"We knew we'd get a period where we'd get about five to eight centimetres per hour, maybe for a couple of hours. It turned out to maybe be closer to 10 centimetres per hour. That's like a snow event in an hour, followed by another snow event in an hour."

Storm postpones return to classroom

The significant snowfall has also prompted schools across the Greater Toronto Area to delay the start of in-person learning. Students in Ontario were supposed to return to the classroom today for the first time in a month but many school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, closed schools this morning due to the inclement weather. Students who attend schools at the TDSB and TCDSB will continue with remote learning today.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird acknowledged that the decision to offer remote learning today was "short notice" for many teachers and staff, who he said have been asked to try their best to offer live virtual classes or at the very least, asynchronous learning.

"Knowing that there will be an increased number of student absences in the weeks ahead due to Omicron... We decided that we wanted to maximize learning to the greatest extent possible," Bird told CP24 on Monday morning.

"We thought it was best to get as many learning days in as possible knowing what's to come."

Some post-secondary institutions, including Ryerson, the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, and Sheridan College, have cancelled all in-person classes today.

Delays, service suspensions on GO Transit, TTC

The hazardous conditions on the roads are creating many problems for GTA transit agencies today, including GO Transit.

In a social media post, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said Monday that due to the "dangerous blizzard conditions," multiple GO bus routes have been temporarily suspended or adjusted today.

"Please follow @GotransitBus for the latest update for your bus if it is essential you travel this morning. If not, please stay home," she tweeted.

TTC service has also been significantly impacted by the conditions, including on the city's busiest surface route. Shuttle buses operated along the 504 King streetcar route between Bathurst and Dufferin streets for hours on Monday morning.

"We are all dealing with this in real time. Safety is always our top concern at the TTC," spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24.

"The best thing that I can advise people is to leave some extra time, pack some patience, and stay home if you can. We will get you where you need to go safely but it is going to take longer today."

While plows and salt trucks have been out trying to clear roads since early Monday morning, the city is urging residents to stay home.

Three rounds of plowing on the expressways and two rounds on arterials and major roads completed. Hills on TTC routes also a priority. Will continue making rounds throughout the day. Streetcar routes, bike lanes, sidewalks, bus stops, crosswalks being cleared, as well. Stay safe. — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) January 17, 2022

"The goal now is just to keep plowing, making sure that those main roads, those expressways, those arterial roads get cleared. Side streets will be last because we want to make sure those main roads get clear," Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the city, said Monday.

"We will get to sidewalks as well so we are doing all of that but it is going to take time. There is a lot of snow that has fallen and continues to fall. We do ask for people's patience and that is why we are asking people to stay off the roads as much as they can. That will allow our crews to get those roads cleared as quickly as possible."

The weather conditions have also prompted a number of other closures and cancellations around the GTA, including in the regions of Peel and York, where COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for today have been cancelled. City-operated vaccination clinics are also closed today in Toronto.

Waste pickup has been cancelled today in various parts of the GTA and Toronto Public Library branches are now closed.

The heavy snowfall is expected to end this afternoon but blowing snow could continue to cause poor visibility on the roads into the evening.

Tonight the snow is expected to be replaced by frigid temperatures, including wind child values hovering around -20.

An extreme cold weather alert has been activated by Toronto’s medical officer of health today and multiple warming centres, which were already open as a result of a previous alert, will remain open until further notice.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said Monday afternoon that today's snowfall could be one "for the record books."

"The amount of snow, this over three days, hey this would be a major storm but to think that this is over about 12 hours is quite remarkable," Phillips said Monday afternoon.

"Toronto is like a snow globe. I mean it is snow above you, below you, around you."

He noted that so far this winter, Toronto has only seen a total of about 50 centimetres of snowfall.

"We really could possibly get close to what we have had in the last 80 days in less than a day," Phillips said.

"We are the snowiest country in the world and I think Toronto is proving it today."