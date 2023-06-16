The eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue has fully reopened after being reduced to one lane due to police investigation.

Toronto police said around 8:20 p.m. they conduced a traffic stop on the elevated highway. 

According to traffic services, there were three occupants in the vehicel in question, which they said was  believed to be connected to a robbery investigation in Halton.

Polcie told CP24 that they were assisting those in the adjacent jurisdiction with the traffic stop.

Several marked and unmarked police vehicles could be seen on the expressway boxing in a white vehicle.

No injuries were reported. 

Shortly after 10 p.m., Toronto police announced that the Gardiner is now fully reopen.