The eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue has fully reopened after being reduced to one lane due to police investigation.

Toronto police said around 8:20 p.m. they conduced a traffic stop on the elevated highway.

According to traffic services, there were three occupants in the vehicel in question, which they said was believed to be connected to a robbery investigation in Halton.

Polcie told CP24 that they were assisting those in the adjacent jurisdiction with the traffic stop.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

8:19 pm

Gardiner Expressway E & Spadina area

- police investigation after a vehicle stop

- no reported injuries

- Gardiner E/B lanes down to one lane and will have to exit at Spadina

- expect delays in the area#GO1385122^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2023

Several marked and unmarked police vehicles could be seen on the expressway boxing in a white vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Toronto police announced that the Gardiner is now fully reopen.