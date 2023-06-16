Gardiner Expressway reopens after police investigation causes heavy traffic backup
Several marked and unmarked police vehicles can be seen on the expressway bixing in a white vehicle. (Twitter screengrab/@dolcefarniente3)
Share:
Published Friday, June 16, 2023 9:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2023 10:14PM EDT
The eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue has fully reopened after being reduced to one lane due to police investigation.
Toronto police said around 8:20 p.m. they conduced a traffic stop on the elevated highway.
According to traffic services, there were three occupants in the vehicel in question, which they said was believed to be connected to a robbery investigation in Halton.
Polcie told CP24 that they were assisting those in the adjacent jurisdiction with the traffic stop.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2023
8:19 pm
Gardiner Expressway E & Spadina area
- police investigation after a vehicle stop
- no reported injuries
- Gardiner E/B lanes down to one lane and will have to exit at Spadina
- expect delays in the area#GO1385122^sc
Several marked and unmarked police vehicles could be seen on the expressway boxing in a white vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Toronto police announced that the Gardiner is now fully reopen.