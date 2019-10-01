

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Pedestrians and bikers will be able to walk from the north of Trinity Bellwood’s Park to the south of Fort York using the Garrison Crossing bridge, which opens today.

Mayor Tory, Councillor Cressy and Councillor Layton will be cutting the ribbon for the bridge at 10 a.m.

This project was initiated in the 2000’s, but design developments did not begin until the fall.

Construction started in the spring of 2016.

A project led by CreateTO, an organization formed in 2018 as the City of Toronto’s new real estate agency, this stainless steel bridge will be the first of its kind in Canada.