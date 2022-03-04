Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Toronto that gas prices will fall on average one cent per litre on Saturday before a major spike on Sunday.

Prices are expected to jump at least another eight cents on Sunday to $1.81 per litre.

If prices reach $1.81 per litre on Sunday, the cost of gas in Ontario will have jumped 21 cents per litre within one week.

Before this week, the previous record in Ontario was $1.61 per litre.

McTeague said earlier this week the crisis in Ukraine is resulting in higher gas prices globally and believes the cost of filling up will only get higher in the coming weeks and months.

"I can't see a scenario where prices won't go higher and remain higher," he said. "I think $1.90 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area is certainly within range … That could happen in the next four to five weeks."

If you think prices are bad in Ontario, Vancouver drivers woke up to gas prices sitting above $2 per litre — the highest price ever recorded in Vancouver, a city which is known for having a high cost of fuel.