It will be hot and mostly sunny this weekend, and if you are planning to go out, there are several things you need to keep in mind.

GAS PRICES

Driving? Well, prices at the pumps will reach a new record this weekend, surpassing the $2 a litre mark on Saturday. An additional six-cent hike is expected on Sunday, according to one industry analyst.

- SATURDAY: $2.02/litre

- SUNDAY: $2.08/litre

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said he expects gas prices to reach $2.10 per litre by the May long weekend. He noted that prices will remain above the $2 mark for the foreseeable future.

"I think this summer it's going to look for another 10 cents a litre. So we're looking perhaps a new normal being anywhere from $2.10 to $2.15, with days pushing to $2.20," he said.

"High prices are here to stay."

TTC CLOSURES

Taking public transit? There will be no subway service on the portion of Line 2 on Saturday and Sunday. Trains will not be running between Broadview and Woodbine stations due to track work.

Shuttle buses will be running.

There will also be no service on the 174 Ontario Place bus from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate the Juno Awards.

WEATHER

Sunny conditions will continue this weekend. On Saturday, the high will be 27 C with a humidex of 32. Environment Canada said it will be slightly cooler near Lake Ontario.

On Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 27 C.