

The Canadian Press





Geddy Lee is finally ready to start recording new music.

After years of feeling uninspired, the former Rush bassist says he found a new songwriting spark following the discovery of two unfinished demo tapes he made in the late 1990s.

Lee unearthed the solo recordings while researching his upcoming memoir "My Effin' Life," and he says he endeavoured to complete them before the book's release on Tuesday.

He will issue both tracks — “Gone" and "I Am... You Are" — as part of the audiobook version of "My Effin' Life," with plans to later release both songs on digital streaming services.

Lee says shining up those two songs originally meant for his 2000 solo album "My Favourite Headache" has whet his appetite to create more.

He says he plans to record some music on his own over the next year. He's also spoken with Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson about a potential collaboration, though he says he can offer no promises that it'll actually happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.