Police in Halton Region have arrested a Georgetown man after he allegedly attempted to rob a convenience store in Acton at gunpoint last month.

At around 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, police say a male suspect entered Acton Discount Variety, located on John Street South, and demanded cash while pointing a handgun at a store employee.

The suspect fled without obtaining any money and no injuries were reported.

Police later identified the suspect and executed a search warrant at an address on Victoria Street in Georgetown on Monday.

Christopher Dayfoot, 37, has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the handgun used in the robbery was not recovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.