

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Georgetown music teacher is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two former students.

Halton Regional Police say an investigation was launched on March 18 after one complainant came forward and during the investigation, police say a second alleged victim contacted police.

The accused, police say, taught private music and singing lessons out of his home in Georgetown in the 1980s and 1990s and police say the complainants were both former students.

The students were between the ages of 12 and 15 at the time of the alleged assaults, police say.

A suspect, identified by police as Arthur Dale Wood, a 73-year-old Markdale resident, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the case.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Milton for a bail hearing later today.