

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 21-year-old Georgina man has been charged after several people reported an online video of a man hitting a cat.

York Regional Police say that on Monday they received several reports of a video circulating online of a man striking a cat.

They identified a suspect went to his home along with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).

The suspect was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of breaching probation.

The cat in the video was not immediately located and the OSPCA continue to search for it.

The man, whose identity was not released, will appear in court in Newmarket on Feb. 6.