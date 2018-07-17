

The Associated Press





BERLIN - German prosecutors are appealing the verdict against a neo-Nazi whose 2 1/2-year sentence for supporting a terrorist organization prompted anger last week.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said Tuesday that federal prosecutors are only appealing the verdict against Andre Eminger, not that of his four co-defendants.

Koehler said details of the appeal would follow once the court issues a written explanation for last Wednesday's verdicts in the high-profile trial centring on the National Socialist Underground group that targeted immigrants.

Lawyers for the group's only surviving member, Beate Zschaepe, are also appealing her life sentence for 10 killings , two bombings and more than a dozen robberies.

Families of the victims expressed anger that Eminger, who for years provided the group with identity documents and vehicles, wasn't convicted as an accessory to murder.