Mayoral candidate Gil Penalosa says he is dropping out of the race to become mayor of Toronto and is supporting Olivia Chow’s bid for the job.

Penalosa, a progressive urbanist who came a distant second to John Tory when he ran against him in last year’s election, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon alongside MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, who said she is also supporting Chow.

“Olivia has the experience, values and the sense of urgency to make our city more inclusive and liveable for everyone,” Penalosa said in a statement. “Mayors can make a big difference in a city. To me, the choice could not be more clear. Olivia is the right person to bring positive, progressive change to our city.”

Wong-Tam said she has many friends who are running, but feels that supporting Chow is what’s best for the city.

“Olivia Chow has been a giant presence in my life since I was in public school. She’s helped create community services for working class kids like me to grow up strong and be able to give back to the city I love,” Wong-Tam said in her statement.

Penalosa is the first recognizable name to withdraw from what is shaping up to be a very crowed race. His name was no longer listed on the city’s candidates page as of Wednesday afternoon.

He said that while there are some other progressive voices in the race, “Olivia is a better team builder. She brings more people and more and I think that's what makes her very special.”

Chow, who ran for the job back in 2014, announced Monday that she is taking another run at becoming mayor, adding a high-profile left-wing name to the race.

“I'm grateful to have Gil’s support. His passion to make cities better for everyone is known around the world. We share the same progressive values and understand the need to build a Toronto where everyone belongs. Thank you,” Chow said in a tweet.

Penalosa’s departure from the race leaves just 49 other contenders for the top job.

More to come…